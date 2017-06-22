Whip Up Jennifer Lopez's Favorite Ceviche

This article originally appeared on InStyle.com.

Stumped on what appertizers to serve at your next BBQ bash? Take a cue from Jennifer Lopez, who founded the health and fitness platform . We asked the megastar to dish on her favorite summer salad recipe, and she spilled on all the fresh ingredients you'll need to throw together a super-easy sea bass ceviche. “I have a crazy schedule so it’s important that I fuel my body with nutritious and yummy foods to keep me energized throughout the day,” she told InStyle. Mission accomplished.

Sea Bass Ceviche (serves six)

Ingredients:

1 pound sea bass (cubed small)

1 cup Choclo corn kernels (cooked)

1/2 cup green apple

1 tablespoon red onion (chopped)

2 limes (zest and juice)

1/2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon chives

1 tablespoon plum Roma tomato (seeds removed, diced)

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup cilantro (reserve and toss in before serving)

Instructions:

Chop the seafood into small, bite-sized pieces. In a large mixing bowl, combine ingredients and mix well. Place in plastic container and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours before serving.

