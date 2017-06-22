Where to Find the Best Chefs at Life is Beautiful

The Life is Beautiful Festival is in its second year in Las Vegas and once again has a heavy-hitting lineup of star chefs to go along with its amazing music schedule. At Thursday’s exclusive preview event you’ll be able to get suckling pig, tacos and way, way more from these chefs:

Bruce and Eric Bromberg (Blue Ribbon, Brooklyn Bowl)

Frankie Pellegrino Jr. (Rao’s)

Hubert Keler (Fleur by Hubert Keller)

Jet Tila (Kuma Snow Cream, Pakpao Thai)

Kim Caneenwalla (Honey Salt, Buddy V’s, Made.LV)

Marc Forgione (Restaurant Marc Forgiones, American Cut)

Susan Feniger (Broder Grill)

Nancy Silverton (Osteria Mozza)

Ralph Perrazzo (BBD’s – Beers, Burgers, Desserts)

Sam Marvin (Echo & Rig)

Shawn McClain (Sage and FIVE50 Pizza Bar at Aria)

Tickets are available here.

If you won’t be there until the festival kicks off on Friday you can still see amazing live demos at the stage at Container Park. Check out the schedule.

Friday:

1:45 – Hubert Keller (Fleur by Hubert Keller)

3:00 – Jet Tila (Kuma Snow Cream, Pakpao Thai)

4:15 – Spike Mendelsohn (Good Stuff Eatery)

5:30 – Duff Goldman (Charm City Cakes)

Saturday:

1:45 – Rick Moonen (RM Seafood)

3:00 – Donald Link (Cochon)

4:15 – Bruce and Eric Bromberg (Blue Ribbon, Brooklyn Bowl)

5:30 – Nancy Silverton & Jonathan Waxman (Osteria Mozza & Barbuto)

6:45 – Marc and Bryan Forgione (Restaurant Marc Forgiones, American Cut)

Sunday:

1:45 – Cat Cora

3:00 – Sam Marvin (Echo & Rig)

4:15 – Scott Conant (Scarpetta)

And if that's not enough, José Andrés will be cooking up tacos every day utilizing solar cooking technology that doesn't use any wood or gas.

We're not sure how you'll find time to listen to any music.

Related: What Your Favorite Celebrity Chef Says About You

Star Chefs Making a Difference: José Andrés in Haiti

Celebrity Chef Recipes Made Easy