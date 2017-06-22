When Three Doughnuts Become One

Doughnut Plant is well known around New York for its amazing, boundary pushing doughnut creations. Whether that be the savory dough pod or the crème brûlée, Mark Israel continues to wow doughnut lovers with his creativity and love of the baked good. And recently he created the most amazing treat of them all – the doughnut ripple. This is three doughnuts in one, meant to feed 6-8 but easily consumed by 2 or 3 doughnut-loving people. We were fortunate enough to try to Mochaccino Ripple made up of mocha, coffee and milk doughnuts.