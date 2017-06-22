When Should You Eat McDonald's Breakfast? A Flowchart

For fans of scrumptious morning foods heat-lamped the way mama used to make 'em, today is a banner day: McDonald's officially serves all-day breakfast. But this new era now poses an important question for nearly every American: Just because you can, does it mean you should? For those wrestling with the thought of having a syrup-stuffed McGriddle at 6 p.m., this handy flowchart should help in your poor-decision-making process. Click the image below:

Related: Be the Pizza Rat in the Pizza Rat Video Game

The Weird World of McDonald's Edible Food Playsets

So Who's Actually Better: Pizza Rat or Milkshake Squirrel?