When It Comes to Hangover Cures, They’re Always Better in a Bowl

Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: Belcampo, West Hollywood, CA

What: When you’re facing down a hangover, do you go all-in greasy, or try to rectify the errors of your past by staying a little more virtuous? At Belcampo in West Hollywood, split the difference with a “Breakfast Bowl”—sweet potato fries, bacon and a fried organic egg, plus avocado and greens to keep things a little bit healthy.

Wash it down with: Even better than hair of the dog is bone broth — get your beef-chicken-lamb stock punched up with turmeric and ginger, or chile and lemon, for the ultimate liquid hangover cure. 

