What the World's Most Expensive Banana Tastes Like

If you’ve been paying 29 cents a pound for bananas all these years, you’ve been doing it wrong. At least that’s the theory of Dole Japan, which just unloaded a bunch of bananas for nearly $6 a piece. Japan consumers famously prize perfect fruit—to eat and give as gifts—and are often willing to pay a premium (see square watermelons that go for upwards of $100). So the latest hot item in the produce isle is relatively affordable. These “Gokusen” bananas (the video above is an ad just for them) from the Philippines were created by “researching and singling out the best features of over a hundred other bananas” and the recent crop, released only on Friday, arrived bigger, tastier and pricier than normal. Dole sold just 59 of them and each came stamped with a serial number and packaged in a box with gold lettering. You wouldn’t want a counterfeit Gokusen after all. The fruit had to meet size criteria of at least 23 centimeters in length and 200 grams in weight (those crappy bananas you’ve been eating come in around 100 grams). So were they worth it? After waiting in line for 2 hours, Japanese blogger Mr. Sato got a hold of banana #39. He peeled, ate and reviewed it. This is what he had to say about the prized banana:

"There was a spongy and yielding texture to this Gokusen, but it felt denser, almost like there was more banana in this banana than other bananas.”

“The flavor was sweet with just a hint of sourness”

“It was a consistent flavor that seemed to coat the entire mouth evenly. It was kind of like eating a regular banana right at that sweet moment just before it starts to go bad"

"Although it was a taste that could be described as bold, [I] wouldn’t describe it as overwhelming. It came through firmly and lingered for a little while before fading away."

“All in all, it was a premium banana eating experience.”

