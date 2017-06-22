What Should You Do For Dinner on Valentine’s Day? A Flowchart

Sure, Valentine’s Day is the poster child for greeting card company-invented holidays. And damn if it isn’t effective. Whether you’re in a budding romance or a very LTR with your soulmate, there’s going to be a nagging feeling you should do something special for dinner on February 14th.

You're not alone. According a recent survey of over 2,000 U.S. adults by reservation site OpenTable, 71 percent of Americans will go out for a romantic dinner to celebrate Valentine's Day this year. Apparently, focusing on your lover is an excuse to ignore your love handles, with nine out of ten respondents saying it's okay to ignore your diet and splurge with your special someone (so much for last month's resolutions!). Ironic that a holiday dedicated to commitment is also our national "cheat day." And when it comes to cost, 49 percent said they plan to order more expensive items than usual so get your wallet ready.

But choosing the swankiest new-American bistro or elegantly minimalist high-priced sushi joint may not be the ideal date night for you and bae. Just as first dates and forty-year anniversaries are completely different occasions, your V-Day plans could vary greatly depending on how long you’ve been together and where you two are in your lives. So we’ve created this handy flowchart to help you figure out the appropriate way to celebrate Valentine’s Day, no matter your relationship status.

Related: Ranking the Most Popular Valentine's Day Food Bouquets