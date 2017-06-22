What Lurks Inside Your Favorite Snacks

Noah Kaufman
June 22, 2017

Laws and processed snack food—you may not want to know how either is made. But even if we don’t want to know some of the ingredients we put into our bodies during late-night moments of Hot Pocket-eating weakness, we probably should. With the help of some new information from Patrick Di Justo’s new book, This Is What You Just Put in Your Mouth?, Business Insider put together this useful—if slightly terrifying—video detailing some of the lesser-known ingredients that end up in things like Cool Whip, Slim Jims, Hot Pockets and more. 

 

 

