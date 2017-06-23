This Is What It’s Like To Have No Sense of Taste

FWx Editors
June 23, 2017

Here’s a statement that’s probably not too controversial: The best part about eating food is how it tastes. But for some people, like Adrian Wellock, that is not the case. Wellock has not sense of taste, at least not anymore. After a bad cold he completely lost his ability to taste anything. He’s doing his best to combat the ailment by overloading on herbs to make his food smell like something and hot sauce, which you feel, you don’t taste. But still, it sounds like for Wellock the act of eating a steak is more like chewing on a gym mat. The folks from Great Big Story caught up with him, so watch the video up above if you ever wondered what it’s like to live a life without flavor.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up