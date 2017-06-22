What the Hell Are Gribenes and Why Should They Be on Your Sandwich?

© Katie Burton / The Gorbals
Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

There's not much that can top the classic BLT—at least, that's what we always thought. But according to celeb chef (and former Top Chef winner) Ilan Hall, currently of Williamsburg restaurant The Gorbals, we are mistaken. Hall swaps out bacon for a total Jewish-grandma throwback ingredient: gribenes. For all the non-Yiddish speaking set, gribenes are crunchy chicken skin. "It just made total sense!" he told us. "It's a BLT with chicken skin—basically it's what Jewish grandmothers use instead of bacon."

According to Hall, it adds "crunch, saltiness and definitely umami." It's also among the most popular on The Gorbals' menu. "It's delicious and unexpected—fried chicken skin with perfect level of crispiness is hard to beat"

The bread: 2 slices of caraway do the trick.

The filing: Those gribenes, of course, keep things crunchy and salty. They also keep the sandwich kosher. (Bacon… yeah, not so much.) Then you've got tomato, lettuce, and avocado to round it all out, plus a more caraway seeds and a homemade mayo.

Related: The Best BLT's Before Tomato Season 
Sandwiches Across America 
A Deli Classic Gets All Brunched Up

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up