This Is What Happens When Eggs Benedict Meets an Avocado BLT

In Stacked, FWx contributor Dennis Prescott concocts recipes to back up his motto: If we are fortunate enough to eat three meals a day, why not make them as delicious as possible?

Eggs Benedict is the quintessential brunch dish. Unfortunately, some cooks shy away from it, thinking it’s too hard or time consuming to make at home. This recipe is really straightforward, doesn’t take a long time and lets you get back to that mimosa with your brunch guests.

Avocado Bacon Eggs Benedict

Serves 4

8 strips bacon

2 avocados

4 eggs (farm fresh is best)

4 sandwich buns (I prefer brioche, but you can use whatever you fancy)

Blender Hollandaise (recipe below)

Preheat the oven to 400°. Place the bacon on a baking sheet, and bake for 20 minutes, turning halfway through, until it is nice and crispy.

Meanwhile, cut the avocados in half and season with salt and pepper.

Fill a large pot ¾ of the way with water and bring it to a gentle simmer. Gently crack the eggs into the water, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, until the whites are cooked, but the yolks are nice and runny. (I’ve tried every trick in the book for poaching eggs: Simmering water and fresh eggs is really all you need to know.) Drain the cooked eggs on a paper towel–lined plate.

Split and toast the buns.

To assemble, place two strips of bacon on the bottom half of the sandwich bun. Mash half an avocado by hand, leaving some larger pieces, and place on top of the bacon. Top with a poached egg and a generous portion of hollandaise. Repeat with the remaining ingredients.

Blender Hollandaise

This is not for purists, necessarily, but in a pinch and with hungry brunch guests at bay, this will save you time and energy.

2 sticks butter (1 cup)

3 egg yolks

Juice of ½ lemon

¼ teaspoon cayenne

In a saucepan on medium heat, melt the butter until bubbling.

Place the egg yolks in your blender and combine. With the blender on low, slowly stream in the melted butter. With the blender still running, add the freshly squeezed lemon juice and cayenne. Hollandaise!

About Dennis Prescott: I am a Canadian musician turned passionate cook with an ever-growing obsession for all things food. I’ve yet to meet an egg I didn’t like, could live on Southern BBQ, and am a proud Maritimer both in heart and in kitchen. From burgers to lobster bisque and everything in between, the ultimate goal of my blog is to help in getting us back to the table, eating as an experience and really savoring every bite.

Check out his blog dennistheprescott.com and follow him on Instagram at @dennistheprescott.

