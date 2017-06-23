What Does the World's Most Expensive Popcorn Taste Like?

For most people, five dollars seems steep for a single kernel of popcorn, but not for 2 Chainz. As part of his web series "Most Expensivest Shit", the rapper sampled some of Berco's Billion Dollar Popcorn. And, while billion dollar is a slight exaggeration, a kernel of this popcorn costs as much as a whole movie theater bucket, and a tin costs $500.

2 Chainz met up with Berco's founder Matt Bercovitz to try his crazy-expensive fare. First Bercovitz starts him on the "Way Too Expensive White Truffle" flavor, made with white truffle butter. Then they get to the main event.

The Billion Dollar Popcorn is topped with flakes of edible 23 karat gold. That may seem pretty extravagant to us, but 2 Chainz just replies, "Okay, see, I know about this...I've eaten gold before." He doesn't just eat it as a topping either. Watch as 2 Chainz, pro-skater Nyjah Huston, and Matt Bercovitz lick straight gold flakes off their hands. And the stuff costs $125-$150 per gram, so those were some expensive licks. Even the salt is ridiculously expensive. Barco's flies it in from a small island in Denmark called Læsø. The salt costs $10 per pound, so it damn well better be good.

To follow the rest of 2 Chainz' adventures in ridiculously over the top displays of wealth, check out Most Expensivest Shit on YouTube. Highlights include thousand-dollar ice cream sundaes and martinis infused with real diamonds.