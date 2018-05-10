10 Things You Should Never Put Down the Drain

While a town in Mississippi deals with a massive cookie dough clog problem resulting from a local bakery washing its equipment off, it feels like an opportune moment to remind ourselves just what should and should not go down the drain. Whether you have a garbage disposal or not, there are certain substances that should be properly disposed of instead of washed away. If you’re not a fan of stopped up pipes or costly plumber bills, take a moment to refresh yourself on these troublesome clog culprits and water polluters.

Click through below to learn why they're such a problem for pipes.