10 Things You Should Never Put Down the Drain

Food & Wine

While a town in Mississippi deals with a massive cookie dough clog problem resulting from a local bakery washing its equipment off, it feels like an opportune moment to remind ourselves just what should and should not go down the drain. Whether you have a garbage disposal or not, there are certain substances that should be properly disposed of instead of washed away. If you’re not a fan of stopped up pipes or costly plumber bills, take a moment to refresh yourself on these troublesome clog culprits and water polluters.

Click through below to learn why they're such a problem for pipes.

1 of 10 © Will Heap / Getty Images

Cooking Oil

Oils are a major contributor to clogs and mix with other debris to create sludge (ew!). This also includes mayonnaise and salad dressings.

Advertisement
2 of 10 © Joy Skipper / Getty Images

Butter and Margarine

Especially when melted, butter and margarine can congeal and build up over time creating water resistant barriers.

3 of 10 © Zachary Zirlin / EyeEm / Getty Images

Grease and Other Fats

Like oils, leftover fats or grease from cooking bacon or other meats can congeal, blocking drains and allowing other debris to cling onto the inside of pipes.

Advertisement
4 of 10 © Tali Aiona / EyeEm / Getty Images

Egg Shells

The shells are hard on disposal blades and the membranes can wrap around the grinding apparatus. Once ground, the tiny bits of shell can compound other blockages. Better to compost than toss out.

Advertisement
5 of 10 © Sergei Chumakov / photonyx.net / Getty Images

Coffee Grounds

Since they’re not completely water soluble, when grounds mix with oil or grease already coating the pipes, you’ve got a real mess on your hands. Grounds should best be disposed of in the trash or, better yet, composted.

Advertisement
6 of 10 © Katie Cawood / Getty Images

Pasta

Noodles will continue to expand with more exposure to water each time you run the faucet and the sticky semolina flour can gum up the pipes or fill the disposal trap.

Advertisement
7 of 10 © Banar Fil Ardhi / EyeEm / Getty Images

Rice

Rice grains can easily slip down the drain, but once there will absorb more water and swell.

Advertisement
8 of 10 © Tetra Images / Getty Images

Flour

Flour + water = basically glue. You get the picture.

Advertisement
9 of 10 © Thanatham Piriyakarnjanakul / EyeEm / Getty Images

Produce Stickers

They fall off easily in the sink while washing, but the plastic and adhesive stickers are rarely water soluble and can block screens and filters in treatment plants down the line.

Advertisement
10 of 10 © Jana Eriksson / EyeEm / Getty Images

Medication

While there’s no real danger to your drain or pipes per se, the addition of pharmaceuticals into the water is no good for humans or animals. There are programs that let you dispose of unused medicine properly and safely, otherwise they’re best to go into the trash, sealed.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up