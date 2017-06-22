Wendy's Continues Its Epic Twitter Takedowns, But Made a Very Big Mistake

Hell hath no fury like a red-headed fast food mascot offended.

In case you haven't been following along, the Wendy's Twitter account has been gaining national attention for its hilarious and quick-witted comebacks to Internet trolls.

The burn spree began after the burger joint posted an image that boasted about its long-standing commitment to serving unfrozen beef.

When a now-deleted user Thuggy-D decided to respond with "Your beef is frozen and we all know it. Y'all know we laugh at your slogan 'fresh, never frozen' right? Like you're really a joke," Wendy's not only defended their fresh beef stance since 1969, but pressed on to remind Thuggy-D that appliances called refrigerators exist.

Since the takedown, Wendy's has continued to expose trolls in a series of Webby Award-worthy Tweets. That is until a member of its social media team unknowingly posted a customized hate symbol in the form of anti-semitic "Pepe the Frog." The tweet, which was immediately removed, was a direct response to the message: "got any memes?"

While this looks like a simple and careless error on a member of the social media team's behalf, it's further proof that good things never last forever. And further proof that you should really think before you tweet.

Here's to hoping that Wendy's learned from their mistake and go back to doing what they do best: Serving square-shaped hamburgers and publicly humiliating people who probably shouldn't voice their opinions.