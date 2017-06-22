Well, This Is One Way to Eat Fried Chicken If You're On a Diet

In their search for a new marketing campaign for KFC Hong Kong, the ad agency Ogilvy & Mather turned to one of the fast food chicken chain’s oldest marketing slogans: “Finger lickin’ good.” Their concept: Bring that well-known tag line to life with edible KFC nail polish that wearers could literally lick off their fingers.

To get the idea off the ground, the agency teamed up with well-known spice brand McCormick, who it turns out, is the company behind KFC’s 11 secret herbs and spices (you learn something every day), to recreate KFC’s Original and Hot & Spicy flavors in edible nail polish form. Apparently, the polish flavors are sourced from natural ingredients so… drink up?

Related: 5 NEXT-LEVEL TAKES ON FRIED CHICKEN

As odd as it may sound, the final product attempts to be equal parts cosmetic enhancement and flavor-delivery system. “The recipe for our edible nail polish is unique and was specifically designed to hold the flavor, but to also dry with a glossy coat similar to normal nail polish,” Ogilvy creative director John Koay was quoted as saying. He doesn’t mention whether the polish comes off as you taste it, though if it does, that would certainly save you some cash on nail polish remover.

The unique product, which comes packaged in a designer bottle and box, will start with a limited production run. From there, the brand is asking KFC Hong Kong customers to choose which of the two flavors they’d like to see go into mass production. Because if there’s one thing the world has been lacking it’s hundreds of thousands of gallons of edible fried chicken nail polish.