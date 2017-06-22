The Weirdest Ham and Cheese We’ve Ever Seen

© Alex Fleischman
Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: Alder; NYC

What: Wylie Dufresne is known as a master of the unusual, working familiar flavors into completely unexpected forms. So it’s no surprise that the brunch menu at his East Village restaurant Alder isn’t exactly ordinary. Case in point: the ham and cheese éclair. It’s made from classic éclair pâte à chou dough, filled with béarnaise and topped with Gruyère and crispy ham. A sandwich in a pastry’s body, perfect for brunch.

Wash it down with: Classics like a Bloody Mary or Kevin Denton’s more inventive creations, like Dr. Dave’s ’Scrip Pad with rye, amaro and smoked maple.

Related: Best Hangover Cures in the U.S. 
This Ham-and-Cheese Sandwich Is the Ultimate Farm-to-Table Experience  
The Cubano Is Not Your Grandmother's Ham and Cheese

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up