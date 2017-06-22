The Weirdest Ham and Cheese We’ve Ever Seen

Where: Alder; NYC

What: Wylie Dufresne is known as a master of the unusual, working familiar flavors into completely unexpected forms. So it’s no surprise that the brunch menu at his East Village restaurant Alder isn’t exactly ordinary. Case in point: the ham and cheese éclair. It’s made from classic éclair pâte à chou dough, filled with béarnaise and topped with Gruyère and crispy ham. A sandwich in a pastry’s body, perfect for brunch.

Wash it down with: Classics like a Bloody Mary or Kevin Denton’s more inventive creations, like Dr. Dave’s ’Scrip Pad with rye, amaro and smoked maple.

