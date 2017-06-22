This Week in Food News: Weird Things People Are Doing with Pizza (Plus Chocolate Bunnies with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Face)

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Chocolate Benedict Cumberbunnies: Here’s the perfect Easter gift for the Sherlock lover in your life: a chocolate bunny with Benedict Cumberbatch’s face. It’s nightmarish, adorable and hunger-inducing, all at the same time. Available in milk chocolate, dark chocolate or white chocolate (with an edible 22-carat gold bow tie) the Cumberbunnies don’t come cheap at £50 ($71) a pop. [Bored Panda]

Cadbury Creme Egg Pizza: We all know that pretty much anything is better with an egg on top—but what about a chocolate egg? Crazy Pedro’s in Manchester, England recently introduced the I Am The Resurreggtion pizza, a 10-inch pie topped with chocolate sauce, marshmallows, brownie chunks, meringue and a halved creme egg. It’s like Easter threw up on a crust. Yum! [Mashable]

Tempura Pizza: If marshmallow-topped Easter pizza is too healthy of a choice for you, try tempura-fried pizza. Now available at NYC’s Sake Bar Hagi 46, the Pizza Tempura is exactly what it sounds like: A slice of pizza that’s been coated in batter and deep-fried. So how is it? “Damn good,” according to Eataku blogger and Marvel talent scout C.B. Cebulski. [Gothamist]

Pizza Topped with Cold Shredded Cheese: In the last bit of pizza news this week, a Long Island pizza parlor is gaining notoriety for something called the Cold Cheese Slice. It isn’t a cold slice of cheese pizza; but instead a slice of traditional cheese pizza topped with a handful of cold, shredded mozzarella. Though it recently resurfaced on social media channels, the slice has actually be in regular rotation on Little Vincent’s menu since the 1980s. [Gothamist]

The World’s Longest Ice Cream Sundae: This June, an ice cream parlor in Ludington, Michigan will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest ice cream dessert with an ice cream sundae that will run the length of eight city blocks. It will require a team of 500 people to scoop the 12,700 scoops of ice cream needed to break the record, and 6,000 people to eat it. We know which role we’re going to volunteer for. [Eater]