This Week in Food News: The Twinkie Cookbook, the Weirdest Place to Store Wings and a Doughnut Saga Continues

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

The Twinkie Cookbook

You probably thought the only thing you could do with a Twinkie was unwrap it and eat it straight (or possibly leave it in an underground shelter and see if it outlasts the cockroaches after a nuclear blast). Not so! Twinkie just rereleased the Twinkie Cookbook for the snack’s 85th anniversary. The new edition includes a recipe for a Twinkie burger with Sriracha. Just like you always wanted. [LA Times]

A Beautiful Woman Eating with Her Feet

If anything could make Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Nina Agdal seem unattractive, it’s her new Instagram video. While lounging at the pool Agdal eats a few French fries. With her feet. It’s good she didn’t order poutine. [Instagram]

Where Do You Keep Your Chicken Wings? In Your Shoes, Right?

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch is well known for keeping skittles in his shoes—a tradition dating back to his childhood when his mother would give him candy. But this week he went a messier route. While coaching at a youth football camp, in his hometown of Oakland, California, the Pro Bowl running back pulled chicken wings out of his socks and started snacking. Unlike the fines they levied on Lynch when he wore Skittles branded shoes, the NFL has yet to take a position on the wings. [First We Feast ]

Doughnut Licking Selfies

Hey, remember a couple weeks ago when tiny singer Ariana Grande acted disgusting in a California doughnut shop? Well, now a small army of teenagers have taken the position that there is nothing wrong with licking doughnuts that are not yours and putting them back. The instagram account @lick_donuts_with_ari has over 3,700 followers and encourages people to post photos of themselves licking doughnuts in solidarity with Grande. The one silver lining here is that, the shop, which had lost its “A” rating from the Health Department thanks to lick-gate, had that grade restored this week. [Eater]

I Will Have The Giant Fried Ostrich Egg. Scrambled, Please

A restaurant in London is serving up fried ostrich eggs as part of its breakfast menu. WingsEggs, who specializes in chicken wings and, you guessed it, eggs, customers who order two days in advance eat up some delicious, mammoth ostrich. The serving is about the same amount as 24 regular eggs and will set you back £55, around $85. Talk about food and wallet coma. [Standard UK]

Related: 7 Ways to Use (and Misuse) Creme Eggs

8 of the Most Ridiculous Foods to Eat on Baseball's Opening Day

Bartender, There's Cheese in My Vodka