This Week in Food News: Sushi-Stuffed Croissants, Live-Lobster Beer and Fish-Flavored Popsicles for Penguins

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Live-Lobster Beer: The only beer for real lobster lovers with a sadistic streak, Oxbow’s Saison Dell’Aragosta is brewed with live Maine lobsters and sea salt. Considering the ingredients, it’s no surprise that the beer doesn’t come cheap. Right now, the briny, Belgian-style pale ale is available in bars around New York City for anywhere from $20 to $35. [Gothamist]

Quesadilla Cake: Consider all other cakes moot. Foodbeast Kitchen has invented the Quesadilla Cake, a crêpes-cake-esque creation made simply with many, many layers of tortillas and gooey cheese. [The Kitchn]

Pizza Ice Cream: The best accompaniment to a slice of Quesadilla Cake? A heaping scoop of pizza ice cream, of course. Proving that the company is actually controlled by some sort of genius 9-year-old boy, Coolhaus announced that it will start serving pizza ice cream flavored with mascarpone, sun-dried tomato, olive oil, basil and salt this fall in Los Angeles. [The Daily Meal]

Fish Pops for Penguins: There’s nothing better than an icy popsicle on a hot summer day. Apparently that’s true not just for mankind but pengiunkind as well. This summer, the penguins at Chessington World of Adventures in England have been enjoying some “Zoo-shi” popsicles—ice pops flavored with lemon, tarragon and plenty of crustaceans. Sound appetizing? The pops are also available for the zoo’s human guests. [Metro]

The Croissushi: A new croissant hybrid has blown past the Cronut in terms of creativity. The California Croissant (whose name needs some work, admittedly) is a sushi roll wrapped in croissant. Available at Mr. Holmes Bakehouse in San Francisco, the flaky, buttery, furikake-topped croissant gives way to a nori-wrapped salmon roll. [Rocket News 24]

