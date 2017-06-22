This Week in Food News: Snail Eggs, Pizza Cupcakes and the Latest in Pastry Hybrids

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Snail Caviar: The latest craze in luxe snacking could come from your very backyard. Yes, snail eggs are having a moment. A European delicacy, the tiny white orbs are experiencing a surge in popularity thanks to a new Sicilian start-up that is speeding up egg production by feeding their snails cereal. [The Kitchn]

Ketchup Leather: Never suffer a soggy bun again. Plan Check in Los Angeles is serving their burgers with ketchup leather, a patty-sized square of fruit-leather-esque dehydrated ketchup. Your move, Heinz. [Tech Insider]

Bagel + Biscuit = Bisgel: The latest innovation in hybrid food is the Bisgel, a biscuit crossed with a bagel. Available at NYC’s Kitty’s Canteen or the newly opened Kitty's a-Go-Go, the Bisgel (already trademarked) is an extra-fluffy, ring-shaped biscuit topped with everything bagel spices. If it sounds like something someone might come up with when under the influence of some sticky-icky, this might help make sense of things: The restaurant is co-owned by Snoop Dogg. [Gothamist]

The World’s Spiciest Vodka: If you like your Bloody Mary extra-spicy, then you need to buy a bottle of Hot Enough Vodka Co.’s new 500,000 Scovilles Naga Chilli vodka. According to the company, it’s the hottest vodka in the world and feels like “imbibing volcanic lava.” [Los Angeles Times]

Pizza Cupcakes: We know what we’re eating at 3 a.m. tomorrow morning. Bowling chain Bowlmor is offering mozzarella-stuffed pizza cupcakes. Topped with marinara sauce and even more cheese, the savory cupcakes are the perfect late-night snack. For dessert? A slice of the bowling alley’s pizza cake, of course. [Metro]

