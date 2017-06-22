This Week in Food News: Slurpee Doughnuts, Fried Chicken Ice Cream and the Pillsbury Doughboy’s Preferred Way to Get Drunk

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Potato Chip Cola: We could (almost) understand the logic behind gamer-friendly cola-flavored potato chips, but we just cannot figure out why potato chip-flavored cola exists. A new offering from Japan’s Kimura Drink, the salty, potato-y soda is only available as a “prize” in Japanese arcades. [Kotaku]

Fried Chicken Ice Cream: The perfect pairing for potato chip-flavored soda? Fried chicken-flavored ice cream, of course. Created for Japan’s Karaage Festival, which celebrates the deliciousness of Japanese-style fried chicken, karaage soft-serve ice cream is a swirl of sweet, cool, chicken-y…sorry, we just gagged a bit. [Rocket News 24]

Slurpee, The Doughnut: Love the flavor of Slurpees but hate how cold and drinkable they are? Good news: 7-Eleven has a new Slurpee-flavored doughnut! The Wild Cherry Slurpee Donut is frosted with wild cherry icing, speckled pink on the inside and won’t give you brain freeze. [Brand Eating]

Cinnamon Roll Shot Glasses: There’s a fun new way to start binge drinking before noon. DIY cinnamon roll shot glasses are exactly what you think they are: cinnamon roll dough molded and baked in shot glasses, hollowed out and, yes, frosted. Finally, doing shots at breakfast is fun again! [Oh Bite It]

