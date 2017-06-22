This Week in Food News: Sheep Cafés, the World’s Spiciest Burger and the Best Bottles for Binge-Drinking Babies

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Sheep Cafés: If you think entrepreneurs have taken the animal-centric café concept as far as it can go via cats, puppies and owls—you are wrong. Because Seoul now has a sheep café. Thanks Nature Cafe features a pen housing two super-fluffy sheep, which patrons can pet and feed. So basically an indoor petting zoo. [Rocket News 24]

Beer Bottles for Babies: Are you a parent who wants to show everyone you're either a big kidder or totally irresponsible? Buy your baby a Lil’ Lager beer bottle. The miniature plastic beer bottles (beer not included) are a fun way to get your future alcoholic ready for college. [Gizmodo]

World's Spiciest Burger: Though it has yet to be verified by the Guinness Book of Records, the Hellfire Burger at Xtreme Smokehouse in Washington, Iowa, certainly sounds like it could be the world’s spiciest burger. The patty is infused with ghost peppers, cayennes and chile extract. It’s topped with a relish made with habaneros, jalapeños and serranos, as well as a secret Hellfire Sauce. And, to finish it off, it’s doused in grain alcohol and set on fire. [Grub Street]

Wearable Tomato Robot: What will give you the most endurance while running? Tomatoes (apparently). But they’re so cumbersome to keep in pockets! And so hard to eat with your hands while running! Thankfully, there’s now the Tomatan, a wearable robot that feeds you tomatoes while you run. [The Awesomer]

