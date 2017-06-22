This Week in Food News: Scotch Egg Burgers, Cooking with Shower Gel and Giant Underwater Bug Crackers

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Scotch Egg Burger: Hamburger buns as we know them are now obsolete, because you can use a scotch egg instead. The folks behind Yeah! Burger are serving up scotch egg burgers at two London spots until August 22 in honor of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. There’s the Scotch Ness Monster (beef, pickled onions and cheddar on a sage scotch egg), the Dragon (lamb, caramelized leeks, and beurre blanc on a haggis and kedgeree scotch egg) and the Glaswegian (buttermilk-fried tofu, kimchi, wasabi, and nori mayonnaise on a mushroom and quinoa scotch egg). [Time Out London]

Woman Cooks with Olive Oil Shower Gel: A woman recently admitted on Facebook to cooking with Yves Rocher olive oil shower gel after mistaking it for olive oil. It took Melony Jackson several months, two ruined saucepans and many disgusting meals before realizing her mistake. “Chef of the week award is not mine this week,” she wrote. That’s putting it very, very lightly. [Daily Mail]

Giant Isopod Crackers: A team of deep-sea fishermen in Japan recently produced salty, fishy crackers made with powdered isopods. What’s an isopod? Imagine a roly poly bug (a.k.a. pillbug), but it’s the size of a puppy and it lives up to 7,000 feet under the sea. Yum! [io9]

Pez, the Movie: Are Pez dispensers the next Legos? Envision Media Arts certainly hopes so. The production company recently inked an agreement with the candy company to make an animated feature film. According to EMA CEO and founder Lee Nelson, the movie will “touch the hearts of many.” [Eater]

Nutella Doughnut Milkshakes: If the beaches, the fun-loving people and Ayers Rock aren’t enough to make you want to travel to Australia, here’s something worth the daylong flight: Nutella milkshakes topped with a Nutella doughnut. How does the doughnut stay on the milkshake? The straw goes THROUGH the doughnut. Available at a café in Sydney, the over-the-top desserts have become an instant, viral hit. [Metro]

