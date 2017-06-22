This Week in Food News: Pumpkin Spice Pizza Cake, Corn Dog Grilled Cheese Sandwich and Soup-Flavored Xmas Tree Doritos

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you.

The Pumpkin Spice Pizza Cake: If the Internet was a cake, it would be this. The crazy dudes over at Epic Meal Time have created a seasonal spin on the pizza cake. It’s over 63,000 calories and it includes pumpkin spiced bacon *computer explodes.* [Eater]

Christmas Tree Doritos: There’s nothing better during the holiday season than lighting a roaring fire, snuggling under a blanket and snacking on a bowl of Doritos, right? Wrong. You could be snacking on a bowlful of green Christmas tree-shaped Doritos that taste like corn soup! Sadly, they’re only in Japan—but that’s what eBay is for. [Brand Eating]

Doritos-Crusted Corn Dog Grilled Cheese: Speaking of Doritos, the folks over at The Vulgar Chef just came up with a new way to use them. They crumble them up and use them to make a crispy crust for a grilled cheese sandwich filled with not only melted cheese but also corn dogs. [Foodiggity]

Shrimp Tempura Ice Cream Sundae: Kyoto’s Karafuneya Coffee is the perfect restaurant for the stereotypical pregnant woman. There, you top ice cream sundaes with things like fried shrimp, fried chicken and corn dogs. [Rocket News 24]

London’s First Cereal Restaurant: It turns out you don’t need to know anything about cooking or boiling water to open a restaurant. A pair of Irish twins are opening a cereal café in London. The menu will feature 100 different kinds of cereal from all over the world including Oreo O’s cereal from South Korea (which was discontinued in 2003 so it’s nicely aged), along with 13 types of milk and 20 toppings. [Metro]

