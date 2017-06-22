This Week in Food News: Poutine Doughnuts, Free Haircuts from Snickers and the Ultimate Meat-Lover’s Roast

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Lambpigcow: The turkducken has been dethroned. Over Thanksgiving, chefs at Bourbon Steak and Pub in Santa Clara, California created the lampigcow, a monstrous meaty beast made up of seven types of animals. It contained 24 quails, 12 chickens, eight ducks, six turkeys, two lambs, one pig and a butterflied side of beef. [Daily Mail]

NYC’s Mustard Sommelier: Iconic French mustard Maille just opened a boutique in New York City and introduced the world to Pierette Huttner, a mustard sommelier. She helps customers pick their ideal mustard and also helps create perfect pairings. Lest you think she’s an imposter, Huttner can correctly ID every mustard in the store blindfolded. [Grub Street]

Orange-Flavored Potato Chips: Sweet, citrusy and crunchy, the latest Japanese food innovation may be the unhealthiest way to get your vitamin C since Orange Julius. [Kotaku]

Poutine Doughnuts: The perfect snack for Montreal cops, poutine doughnuts are the latest bit of brilliance from The Vulgar Chef. Instead of dough, the invention starts with chopped frozen fries bound with egg yolk. Once fried, the crispy rings are glazed with gravy and cheese curds. [Foodiggity]

Snickers, the Barbershop: Snickers is making the jump from candy bars to haircuts: The company is opening a pop-up barbershop in Tokyo. The Snickers Hungry Barber will offer just eight insane haircuts (think extra-long mullets and Sideshow Bob-esque hairdos), but the good news is it’s all free. [Metro]

