This Week in Food News: Pizza Inception, Bread for Sports Fans and a Meat Lover’s Sundae

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Pulled Pork Sundaes: Love the idea of an ice cream sundae but hate the ice cream part? TGI Fridays has the savory, layered, saucy app for you. Served in a classic sundae glass, the pulled pork sundae consists of strata of pulled pork, bacon, melted cheese and mashed potatoes. Instead of sprinkles, the whole thing is topped with “Texan toothpicks” (deep-fried jalapeños). Still not convinced? Just imagine the Instagram likes. [Metro]

Meat-Topped Doughnuts: Sorry, vegetarians. These doughnuts are for carnivores, only. In celebration of wonderful thing called “Meat Week,” The Doughnut Shop in NYC will be offering sweet-savory doughnuts topped with meat! There’s prosciutto, pear and olive oil, soppressata with rhubarb, monte cristo topped with rosemary ham and swiss and even a bone marrow ‘nut. [Gothamist]

Cupcake Pancakes: Because some people apparently don’t think it’s appropriate to just straight up eat a cupcake for breakfast (it’s really just a fancy muffin…), IHOP has made it more acceptable by cupcake-ifying pancakes. What are Cupcake Pancakes? They’re buttermilk pancakes, studded with rainbow sprinkles, topped with cupcake icing AND whipped topping. As for us, we’ll stick to our usual breakfast cupcake. [Brand Eating]

Football-Shaped Bread: You can really work up an appetite playing a game of catch. But going inside and making a snack? Too much work. If only you could just eat the ball! Now you can with Eat the Ball, a small loaf of bread available in four different shapes: football, soccer ball, hockey puck and “earth ball” (regular ball). [Eater]

Pizza-Stuffed Pizza Topped with Mini Pizzas: The ultimate pizza-lover’s pizza has arrived! Created by The Vulgar Chef this work of cheesy brilliance is made by wrapping a frozen pizza in pizza dough, then topping that pizza with sauce, cheese and pepperoni Bagel Bites. We see nothing wrong with this at all. [The Vulgar Chef]