This Week in Food News: Pizza Croutons, Ginger Ale Milk and the Most Unlikely Restaurant Manager Ever

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Pizza Croutons: The greatest workaround for that pesky “eat more salad” resolution? Pizza croutons. Invented by Thrillist, the cheesy, crusty croutons are super-easy to make at home. [Thrillist]

Ginger Ale Milk: This February, Japanese ginger ale-obsessives (if there are such people) will get a new, creamier way to imbibe their favorite spicy-sweet flavor. Ginger Ale Flavored Soy Milk from Kikkoman will hit shelves on February 23 for a limited run so get ready to order in bulk if it sounds up your weird, ginger-loving alley. [Rocket News 24]

S'mores Waffle: From the brilliant/insane cook who brought you s’mores tacos comes the s’mores waffle. Made with a graham cracker batter and topped with chocolate sauce and scorched mini marshmallows, it’s the perfect breakfast for people who want to start their day with a sugar crash. [The Vulgar Chef]

Mini-Pig Restaurant Manager: We’re fairly used to seeing anthropomorphic animal mascots hawking food made from their real-life brethren, but one katsu (pork) restaurant in Japan has gone too far. Kanazawa's Taboo named Bao-kun, a miniature pig, its official manager—because nothing makes you hungry for a fried pork cutlet like meeting an insanely adorable little pink pig. [Rocket News 24]

Kombucha Scoby Clothing: A kombucha Scoby or "mother" is the live, jelly-like culture of bacteria and yeast that gives kombucha its health benefits and fizzy tang. It can also be made into clothing according to this TED talk by Suzanne Lee (below). The idea is that by using Scoby you are growing material rather than manufacturing it. It’s an admirable idea and, actually, the clothes are kinda cute. But just look at this. Is that jiggly mass something you want on your body? [The Kitchn]

Related: The Most Fashionable Way to Wear Your Food

Still Not Sold on Broth? Try it with Booze

An Anatomical Whiskey Tasting