This Week in Food News: Pizza Chocolate, Pulled Pork Waffles and a Meat-and-Potato Ice Cream Cone as Big as a 6-Year-Old

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Cheese & Pizza Chocolate: Tirol, a Japanese chocolate company, has released limited-edition Cheese & Pizza chocolates. Note: Some of the chocolates in the package are cheese-flavored and some are pizza-flavored. Because variety is the disgusting spice of life. [Rocket News 24]

Starbucks Cheese Syrup: An image of a Starbucks-brand bottle of syrup labeled “cheese” is making the rounds on the Internet. Some people hypothesize that it was supposed to say “cheesecake,” but we prefer to believe that Cheddar Lattes are going to be the next new specialty drink. [Reddit]

Pulled Pork Waffles: Perfect for those who gave up carbs for 2015, the pulled pork waffle from the Vulgar Chef is made entirely out of pulled pork. Drizzled with barbecue sauce and sprinkled with bacon, it’s Ron Swanson’s dream breakfast. [Neatorama]

Giant Meat-and-Potato Ice Cream Cone: We don’t ask why the guys at Epic Meal Time do what they do; we just look on in awe. Their most recent creation is a 4-foot-tall “ice cream cone” made out of pizza dough, stuffed with ground beef and mashed potatoes, topped with gravy and garnished with bacon sprinkles and a massive meatball “cherry.” [Epic Meal Time]

