This Week in Food News: Pancake Selfies, Omelet Candy and Water-Flavored Gushers

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Omelet-Flavored Gummies: Now you can finally eat candy for breakfast and only feel a little bad about it. Sweet omelet-flavored gummy candies are currently available in Japan. They’re flat, opaque yellow, peel apart and, according to one YouTube celebrity who gave them a try, not very good at all. [Rocket News 24]

Edible Water Balls: Drinking water is so passé. The new, x-treme way to hydrate? Ooho: munchable water globules. Created by Skipping Rocks Lab, the orbs are created by freezing balls of water, then covering them in edible membranes made of calcium chloride and brown algae. They’re like Gushers without all that annoying flavor. [Foodiggity]

Blood Type–Based Restaurant: Much in the same way some people believe astrological signs determine personality traits, a Japanese theory postulates that your blood type makes you who you are. Inspired by that, one Bangkok restaurant called The Third Floor is serving dishes that cater to specific blood types. For example, if you’re type O, you should probably have some shrimp fried rice. Type B? Try some Mediterranean salad. [Design Taxi]

Pancake Selfies: Is your breakfast just not narcissistic enough? This weekend, lucky Los Angeles residents will get to experience the Pancake Selfie Express, a truck outfitted with machines that laser print #selfies onto #pancakes. For whatever reason, this truck is part of a Holiday Inn Express promotion, which is currently on a nine-city tour. [LAist]

Kit Kat Croissants: Chocolate croissants are great, but one Japanese coffeehouse has improved upon them. Pronto is selling croissants stuffed with Kit Kat bars. Flaky, melty, chocolaty, crunchy—this is pretty much the best dessert hybrid yet. It’s also available with matcha green tea Kit Kat. Long live the CroissKit-Kat! [Rocket News 24]

Related: Why Your Takeout Won't Fool the Thai Tasting Robot

This Curried Rice Bowl Will Warm You Up and Knock Out a Cold

Scientists Know What is So Special About Indian Food