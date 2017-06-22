This Week in Food News: A Monstrous McDonald’s Burger, Cheetos Popcorn and Harry Potter’s Favorite Drinking Game

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Bicycle Gin Delivery: Londoners, keep your eyes out for a pair of young, bespectacled gents riding bicycles—they might make you a cocktail. Ed Godden and Joe Lewis of The Travelling Gin Co. ride around the city doling out gin and tonics from their well-stocked baskets to thirsty urbanites. They recently visited New York City, but sadly they have no current plans of expanding stateside. [The Daily Meal]

Squid Ink Pizza: If you wish pizza were brinier or simply want it to match the blackness of your soul, then Nippon Ham’s new squid ink toaster oven pizza is for you. Available in Japan, the quick-cooking pizza is topped simply with a squid ink sauce studded with tiny bits of squid and cheese. [Rocket News 24]

Cheetos-Flavored Movie Theater Popcorn: Because eating super-buttery popcorn in the dark wasn’t messy enough. Frito-Lay recently tested a new Cheetos-dusted popcorn at a convention in Las Vegas. But don’t get your Cheetos-eating gloves out yet; the popcorn is still in the very early stages of development. [USA Today]

Beer Pong Quidditch: If Harry Potter was in a fraternity, this is the game he would play. An enterprising magic lover/drinker has invented the Unofficial Quidditch Pong Set. It includes three mini rings, two beaters and a golden snitch ball. And you can buy it for $30 (plastic cups and gross light beer not included). [Laughing Squid]

The Biggest McDonald's Burger Possible: Burger architect extraordinaire Moshe Tamssot recently used McDonald’s new Create Your Taste menu to construct the biggest burger possible. Dubbed The Big Max, it includes two quarter-pound patties, 10 slices of American cheese, 10 slices of sharp white cheese, 10 slices of pepper-jack cheese, 10 pieces of bacon, 10 times the usual amount of pickles, red onions, guacamole, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, mac special sauce, mayo, sweet BBQ sauce, creamy garlic sauce, mustard ketchup and five times the usual amount of spicy mayo. Paired with an order of fries and a large Diet Coke, the whole order came out to just under $25. The sandwich weighed almost 4 pounds. [Gizmodo]

