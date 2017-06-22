This Week in Food News: Meta Pizza, Weed Absinthe and the Ultimate Meat-Lover’s Pizza

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

$209 Wisconsin Cheese: A 20-year-old Wisconsin cheddar just went on sale today for $209 a pound. Hook’s Cheese Co. made 450 pounds of the ultra-aged cheddar, and most of it has already been reserved. Just 20 pounds are left unaccounted for. Unlike other crazy-expensive cheeses, this one doesn’t contain maggots or gold leaf; it’s just really old and really good. [Reporter-Herald]

Chocolate Hummus: Chickpeas and chocolate—together at last. Hope Foods has released a dark chocolate hummus spread. It’s better for you than Nutella, but it also tastes like chocolate hummus. [Metro]

Cannabis Absinthe: Two formerly illegal substances are now co-mingling in one bottle. Cannabis Absinthe (available in Europe) sadly will not get you high—it only has weed flavoring. That said, at 140 proof, it will definitely get you drunk. [The Cannabist]

Pizza-Topped Pizza: Vinnie’s Pizzeria in Brooklyn has created the ultimate meta piece of pizza: a slice of pizza topped with mini slices of pizza. Consider our pizza minds blown. [Gothamist]

Meat Pie Pizza: Pizza-on-pizza action isn’t the only piece of cheesy pie news this week. Pizza Hut Australia teamed up with Four’N Twenty, a meat pie producer, to make a true meat-lover’s pizza. Not only is it topped with an array of meaty products, but the crust is also stuffed with eight meat pies. [Grub Street]

