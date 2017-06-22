This Week in Food News: Marshmallow Omelets, Underwear in Tea and a Stinky, Garlic-Themed Wedding

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Marshmallow Omelets: Move over s’mores, there’s a new way to eat marshmallows—and it includes a lot more protein. RocketNews24 found a recipe for a sweet and savory omelet that uses melted marshmallows in place of sugar. Eggs? Good. Marshmallows? Good. Fluffy, gooey marshmallow omelet? Um, we’ll let you test it out and tell us. [RocketNews24]

Double-Peel Banana: If your favorite part of eating a banana is actually just peeling the banana then there’s a new banana on the market for you. The Shiawase banana, which is grown in the Philippines but sold exclusively in Japan, has two peels. The second, outer peel is actually a specially designed package meant to mimic the texture and feel of a banana peel. Why? Because it’s a fancy banana, damnit. [Eater]

Luxury Water Menu: The Merchant Hotel in Belfast recently launched a curated water program. The menu features 13 different types of water (not including tap), which range from glacial Icelandic water to Fijian rainforest water to sparkling water from the Glenlivet estate. For those who can’t tell their glacial from their mountain spring, there are dedicated water sommeliers to help customers make their hydration decisions. [Metro]

Granny Panty Tea: Looking to spruce up your place with some art? Why not display a pair of underwear soaking in a glass pot of tea? The piece from artist Masa Samurai, which is called BBA NoPanTea, is on sale now and will cost you only $8,753. It represents impermanence, apparently. [RocketNews24]

The Ultimate Garlic Lovers’ Wedding: At this year’s Gilroy Garlic Festival, one couple will renew their vows in the fest’s first-ever Love of Garlic Dream Wedding. The bride will wear a white, garlic-studded dress and carry a bouquet of garlic. The groom will simply don a garlic boutonniere. The wedding will be officiated by, who else, Mr. Garlic (a.k.a. a guy named Gerry Foisy in a garlic bulb costume). Kissing the bride will be done very carefully. [Inside Bay Area]

Related: Cat Marshmallows, the Cutest Addition to Your Drink

This Is the Craziest Way We've Ever Heard of to Get Drunk

6 Weird Food Names and the Stories Behind Them