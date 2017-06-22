This Week in Food News: Ketchup Slip ‘N Slides, Milk Vodka and Why You Should Hide Your Bacon from Cats

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

A Taco Lover’s Dream Gown: Be the taco belle of the ball in this elaborate dress adorned with hand-painted, hand-made, felt, tissue and card stock tacos from Instagrammer Olivia Mears. Also on the dress: florets of unused Taco Bell wrappers. It’s a fairy tale come true for a taco princess in search of her burrito prince. [Imgur]

Ketchup Slide: Seymour’s Burger Fest in Wisconsin might boast a massive, 200-lb burger but the main attraction is definitely the ketchup slide. It’s a Slip-n-Slide-style set-up, but with watered down ketchup instead of water, which ends up looking a lot like blood. People love it. Apparently. [Green Bay Press Gazette]

Milk Vodka: Forget wine or beer, the best pairing for cheese is milk vodka. Black Cow is the world’s first vodka made with whey—the watery remnants of cheese making. The only question we have: Does a glass of milk vodka count as a daily serving of calcium? [Daily Mail]

Bubble-Wrap Bar: After a long, hard day at work, a cold beer or stiff drink goes a long way. But if you’re still stressed out after that, nothing eases the nerves like popping bubble wrap. A one-night pop-up (get it?) in London is being billed as being the “world’s safest bar” (because everything is covered in bubble wrap) but really it’s going to be the world’s loudest bar. [Metro]

Cat Steals Bacon: What do you do when your girlfriend’s cat steals your bacon? If you’re one incensed Englishman, you call the police. An unnamed West Yorkshireman recently contacted the local police to file charges against his girlfriend’s cat for stealing and eating his bacon. The operator’s response: “It’s not criminal offense if the cat eats your bacon and we don’t arrest cats.” Good to know. [First We Feast]

