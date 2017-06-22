This Week in Food News: Italian Quesadillas, Edible Squid Cups and Human Salt

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Creme Egg Burger, Deep-Fried Edition: It must be spring because the Cadbury Creme Eggs are in full bloom. Last year, London’s K West Hotel challenged British arteries with their Creme Egg burgers. This year, they’re going one step further and deep-frying them. The mini burgers are made with white chocolate-dipped brioche buns, battered and fried Creme Eggs, mascarpone cream and strawberry jelly—all dusted with raspberry sprinkles. [Metro]

Edible Squid Cups: Here’s a chalice fit for Neptune himself. The Ika Glass is a cup made entirely out of squid meat. You drink from it. You look like some sort of awesome maritime baller. Then you flame-broil it and eat it. We know what everyone on our list is getting this Christmas. [Rocket News 24]

Olive Garden Debuts the Italian Quesadilla: A Piadina is an Italian pan-grilled sandwich made with thin flatbread—unless you’re at Olive Garden. Everyone’s favorite destination for carbo-loading describes its new piadina lunch special as being, “like a quesadilla. Only richer. Cheesier. And Italian.” And a meatball is like a hamburger only more spherical. [Brand Eating]

Related: We Ate Olive Garden's Breadstick Sandwich: A Complete Review

Sweaty Rice Balls: Not only does Rocket News 24 report on all the wonderfully strange food anomalies in Japan, they also create them. Recently, the site whipped up a batch of shio musubi (salty rice balls) flavored with salt distilled from one of their reporter’s sweat. The results? Let’s just say you won’t be seeing human sweat-flavored anythings on the market any time soon. [Rocket News 24]