This Week in Food News: High Chairs for Dogs, Ramen-Flavored Ice Cream and Glasses for Pervazoids

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Pet High Chair: Whether you’re bringing your beloved pooch to a five-course dinner at a ridiculous pop-up or just really want to alienate your dinner guests, you need this high chair designed for dogs. The “chair” is a reinforced mesh basket that clamps onto a table and can hold up to 10 pounds—sorry, Great Danes, no tabletop service for you. [DesignTAXI]

Pizza-Flavored Energy Paste: For hardcore runners who are sick of dessert-flavored energy gels, Clif now sells pizza margherita-flavored goop in a pouch. The folks over at NPR’s "The Salt" gave the paste a try and the reviews are, unsurprisingly, less than positive. [NPR]

Underwear-Clad Glassware: Make your drinking experience more risqué with glasses that are wearing panties. Available for about $72 each (!!), the glasses are hand-blown by Japanese artisan Yohei Ishii. Underpants aren't even the creepiest part about the glasses; it’s that they have belly buttons. [Rocket News 24]

Pizza-Ordering Alarm Clock: The alarm clock of our dreams doesn’t brew coffee—it orders dinner. The PizzaTime clock developed by the Artefact Group not only lets you order pizza from Domino's but, since it’s linked to Domino’s Pizza Tracker, it also gives you an accurate countdown for when your pizza will arrive. The clock isn’t available for retail, but there are detailed instructions on how to make your own. [Gizmodo]

Chicken Ramen Soft-Serve: You got your ramen in my soft-serve! You got your soft-serve in my ramen! Together, they…well, sound pretty unappetizing. Despite that, Japan’s Chiki-House is now offering chicken ramen-flavored soft-serve ice cream sprinkled with crispy ramen noodles. It’s creamy. It’s meaty. It’s sweet. It exists. [Rocket News 24]

