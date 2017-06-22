This Week in Food News: Haggis Ice Cream, Squid Pigs and How to Earn Money Peeling Crabs for Men in Shanghai

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Russian Squid Pigs: The latest food craze in Russia? Squid Piglets. Perfect for those who are squeamish about eating squid but excited to inhale an entire mini pig, Squid Piglets are squid bodies stuffed with rice and vegetables, adorned with squid flesh ears and seaweed eyes. Learn how to make them over at Rocket News 24. [Rocket News 24]

Haggis Ice Cream: Everyone’s favorite offal-stuffed delicacy is now an ice cream. Scottish dairy farm Glen Urr has created an ice cream flavored with locally made haggis. Served with an oatcake, the creamy, livery treat joins the dairy’s already unusual roster of ice cream flavors, which include malt whisky, beer and curry. [Daily Mail]

Tall People Eat Free: If you’re tall—like, so tall that people can’t help but comment on how tall you are—then you might be able to eat for free at Los Angeles’s Bier Beisl Imbiss. Chef-owner Bernhard Mairinger, who tops out at around 6’7’’, announced that anyone taller than him will get a gratis meal. [Eater Los Angeles]

Boozy Orange Soda: Root beer has already gotten the alcoholic treatment. Now it’s orange soda’s turn. MillerCoors is releasing a new line of hard sodas, including Henry’s Hard Orange. Because sometimes you just want to get drunk on something that reminds you of your 10th birthday party. [The Daily Meal]

Personal Crab-Peeler: Dream job alert! A former flight attendant has found her true calling in Shanghai as a personal crab peeler for lazy men. She charges 10RMB (about $1.50) for each crab—extra if you want her to feed it to you. [Shangaiist]

