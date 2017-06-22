This Week in Food News: Fruity Pebbles Ice Cream Cones, Ramen Baths and the Newest Way to Prove How Much You Really, Really Love Your Cat

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Ramen Baths: After a long day of work, there’s nothing like slipping into a hot bath…full of savory broth and noodles. The Yunessan Spa House in Hakone, Japan, now offers a ramen bath for adventurous patrons. It’s supposed to be good for the skin and help increase metabolism. Unfortunately, the bath doesn’t double as dinner. It’s made with synthetic, non-edible noodles. [DesignTAXI]

Lox Cupcakes: If your problem with cupcakes is that there’s just not enough seafood in them, you’re in luck. Because a new New Jersey bakery called It’s a Cupcake is selling savory cupcakes topped with things like smoked salmon, octopus and spicy lime shrimp. [Eater Philadelphia]

Cooking School for Cat Owners: Japan’s ABC Cooking Studios will soon be taking reservations for a new class called Cooking School for My Cat and Me. Students will learn how to make four different dishes that can be enjoyed by both cat and owner alike. Nothing sad about sitting down to a four-course meal with your cat. Nothing at all. [Rocket News 24]

Fruity Pebbles Ice Cream Cone: Your favorite TV show-sponsored childhood breakfast cereal is now an ice cream cone, thanks to Nick from Dude Foods. Essentially a conical Rice Krispies Treat made with Fruity Pebbles instead of Rice Krispies, it’s easy to make at home with all those extra boxes of fruity pebbles we know you have. [Dude Foods]

Breast Milk Ice Cream for the Royal Baby: Celebrate the much-anticipated birth of the second Royal Baby with a pint of Licktators Royal Baby Gaga Breast Milk Ice Cream. Made with pasteurized, donated (human) breast milk and vanilla, the ice cream comes in both pink and blue cartons adorned with the Duchess Kate’s likeness. [Metro]

