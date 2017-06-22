This Week in Food News: Fried Guacamole, Vegemite Chocolate and KFC-Scented Candles

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Fried Guacamole: Blogger Joy the Baker came up with a brilliant and ultra-efficient new way to consume guacamole: She fries it. The crispy fritters act as both chip and dip. [Joy the Baker]

Noodle Robots: Meet Foxbot, a robot employed by Dazzling Noodles in China. Foxbot currently ranks as the fastest noodle slicer in the East, can clean himself and—according to one blind taste test—can make better, chewier noodles than humans. Get to your bunkers; this is where the robot revolution starts. [Rocket News 24]

KFC, the Candle: Finally, your apartment, house or secret man cave can smell like fried chicken, bacon and beef. KFC’s Double Down scented candles are on sale starting today. Get them while they’re hot and pungent. [Metro]

Vegemite Chocolate: Australia’s obsession with vegemite—the funky, yeast spread—has officially gone too far. Cadbury now plans to introduce a vegemite-flavored chocolate bar to the Australian market in June. We’re all for sweet and salty, but sweet and yeasty? Maybe not. [DesignTAXI]

Spiked Capri Sun: BuzzFeed’s brilliant Capri Sun margarita is one of the best innovations in portable drinking that we’ve seen in a while. For a cocktail that combines delicious nostalgia with even more delicious tequila, simply cut off the top of the Capri Sun pouch (leave the straw hole), pour in tequila, add a squeeze of lime and start sipping. [BuzzFeed]

