This Week in Food News: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Treats, Ramen Ice Cream and Gorilla Gut Cheesecake

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Ramen Ice Cream: If the world were a playground, Japan would be the kid daring everyone to eat worm sandwiches. The country’s most recent gag-inducing innovation? Ramen ice cream topped with freeze-dried shrimp, beef cubes and egg. Available in both soy and curry flavor, the ice cream is currently available at the Nissin Cup Noodles Museum. [Rocket News 24]

Marshmallow Cheetos Treats: Gooey, crunchy and red hot, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos marshmallow treats are an original creation from the Los Angeles Times. According to the paper, the idea was conceived while totally sober (yeah, right). The recipe looks easy enough to make—though a bit more difficult to eat. [Los Angeles Times]

Korea's Poop-Themed Coffee Shop: We all know that coffee and poop are best friends, but now there’s a Seoul coffee shop that really makes it clear. The Poop Café offers coffee drinks in tiny toilets, poop-shaped scones and adorable poop art. Just in case you didn’t get it, coffee makes you poop! [Kotaku]

Roll Throwing Goes Awry: A pastor is suing Missouri’s Lambert’s Cafe because a bread roll hit her in the eye and lacerated her cornea. We feel for the pastor, but she must have had some idea that something like that might happen. After all, Lambert’s is known as the “Home of Throwed Rolls.” Yes, it’s a restaurant where servers throw rolls at customers. Enter at your own risk—preferably with a catcher’s mitt and eye protection. [Boing Boing]

Gorilla Bacteria Cheesecake: Kyoto University recently offered prospective students something no other school can: cheesecake made with a bacterium found in the gut of lowland gorillas. The bacterium was first found in 2009. Why it was used to make cheesecake, though, is still unclear. [Rocket News 24]

