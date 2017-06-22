This Week in Food News: An Edible Tortilla Chip Guitar, Mouthwatering Hair Clips and How to Grill a Gator

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Where Cucumbers Are Forbidden: Crunchy, cooling and necessary for a stereotypical 1980s spa montage, cucumbers are about as inoffensive they come—unless you’re a resident of one town in Japan where cucumbers are strictly banned. Yes, the town of Adose-cho has made both eating and growing cucumbers illegal. Why? Because according to legend, a local god really, really hates them. [Rocket News 24]

How to Cook a Whole Alligator: So, you’ve killed an alligator. Now what? According to Field & Stream, the best thing to do is stuff it with cornbread, stick a fish in its mouth and grill the monster. You’ve got a gator-size grill, right? Don’t worry, there’s a how-to video. [Field & Stream]

Reptile Cafés: Are cat cafés filled with too many adorable, fluffy creatures for you? Try Japan’s reptile café, which is populated with 20 different species of lizards, snakes and tortoises. Finally, a place where that creepy kid from second grade who always insisted on bringing in his pet garter snake to show-and-tell can hang out, drink tea and pet a bearded dragon. [Rocket News 24]

Realistic Food Hair Clips: Look like you got caught in the most gourmet food fight ever with China’s newest hair trend, ultra-realistic food hair clips. Fried eggs, dumplings, chicken wings and shrimp are just some examples of the oddly appetizing accessories available. [Design Taxi]

Tortilla Chip Guitar: In celebration of Quesopalooza (which has sadly passed), Moe’s Southwest Grill in Atlanta created a tortilla chip guitar. That’s pretty cool, you’re saying. But wait, it gets cooler. The guitar was almost entirely edible! We say was because after being shredded on, it was promptly smashed and, presumably, dipped into queso. [Foodiggity]

