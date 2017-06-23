This Week in Food News: Doritos Pizza, a Roller Coaster Restaurant and One Huge Lobster

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

A Monster Lobster: We love lobster, but this week in California, biologist Forrest Galante found a crustacean that we’re simply too scared to try to eat. The monster weighs 12 pounds (an average lobster weighs about two) and is 70 years old. Fortunately for his catch, Galante released Grandpa Lobster back into the wild a couple days after catching him. [Gizmodo]

Doritos Crust Pizza: Pizza Hut in the United States has received some flack for their odd new sauces like honey Sriracha and crusts not fit for a pizza (what the hell is “Ginger Boom Boom”?). But Pizza Hut Australia may have done the US one better, releasing a pizza with a Doritos-topped crust. We cannot explain it except to say we had no idea Australia had so many stoners. [Thrillist]

The Baked Potato Burger: A creative Redditor named wileypost unveiled his new idea for a burger that is between two baked potato "buns." He posted a picture of his creation, claiming “it tasted way better than I thought it would.” It also got a shoutout from the guys at Epic Meal Time, so expect to see a how-to video in the near future. [Reddit]

A New Roller Coaster Restaurant: If you’ve ever been at a restaurant and thought it took too long for your food to arrive, then ROGO’s in Abu Dhabi is probably the place for you. The newly opened ROGO’s is the world’s biggest roller coaster restaurant (we would have assumed that it was the world’s only roller coaster restaurant, but that is surprisingly not the case). The CEO of the group behind it said, "Each table has its own individually designed roller coaster track and a unique silent delivery system that thrills diners as they get to watch their food make a gravity-defying 360-degree journey to their table." No word on how tall you have to be to eat there. [NY Daily News]

Stuffed Animals for Lonely Diners: No one likes eating alone. That’s why a café in Hong Kong is helping sad, single diners by providing them with a stuffed animal to sit with at their dinner table. Moomin Cafe is hoping to save people from "the awkward perils of solo dining." Although we’re pretty sure if you look up "awkward" in the dictionary, it is a picture of someone eating a bowl of stir fry across from a stuffed hippo. [Eater]

Related: We Can't Stop Staring at Texas Rachel in a Skirt

We Ate the Weirdest Things You Can Make with Taco Bell's App

What's the Only Thing Better than Pizza? Fried Pizza