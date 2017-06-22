This Week in Food News: DIY Bacon Earrings, Cadbury Creme Egg Cronuts and the Ultimate Gift for Chocolate-Lovers

© Hazel Paterson
Justine Sterling
June 22, 2017

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Pizza Bloody Mary: Minnesota Twins fans, welcome to your ultimate hangover cure. The College Daze Bloody Mary at Target Field is garnished with a beef stick, cheese cubes, pepperoncini, olives, celery, a pickle and a slice of cold pepperoni pizza. To cap things off, it’s also served with a Bud Light beer back. [Fox Sports]

The Beerito: BuzzFeed recently reminded everyone about the best DIY undercover outdoor drinking invention ever—the beerito. It’s simple but brilliant. Just wrap a can of beer in a tortilla and foil, and boom! People will just think you like to drink the guac out of your burrito. [BuzzFeed

Chocolate Bath: Did you get a chocolate Easter bunny from a loved one? That’s cute. Danny Lambo, a seriously wealthy hotelier, just gave his girlfriend the world’s first working chocolate bath for Easter. Want to buy one for yourself? For about $15,000, it can be yours—chocolate included. [Metro

Real Bacon Earrings: Impress/disgust all of your friends with your new pair of DIY bacon earrings made with real bacon! Don’t worry, there’s more to it than just spearing a strip of bacon with a silver hook. But still, it’s meat hanging from your ear. [Foodiggity

Cadbury Creme Egg Cronut: If deep-frying a Cadbury Creme Egg isn’t decadent enough for you, try stuffing one into a homemade Cronut. Writer Hazel Paterson came up with an easy-to-follow recipe (complete with GIFs). Make a batch and get ready for the sugar high of your life. [Metro

