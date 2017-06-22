This Week in Food News: Curry for Dessert, Potato Chip Sandwiches and the Weirdest Beer Ingredient Ever

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

S'more Tacos: People love tacos and people love s’mores. So why not put them together? The Vulgar Chef mastered the art of the graham cracker taco shell this week and has posted the decidedly NSFW instructions on his blog. [Foodiggity]

Strawberry Curry: Have you been thinking lately, “You know what I wish my curry had more of? Dessert!” Good news for you! Café Latino, an incongruously named Tokyo curry restaurant, serves a version with strawberries. And if that’s not sweet enough for you, the chef will add a scoop of ice cream. [Rocket News]

Potato Chip Sandwiches Hot in the UK: The Simply Crispy pop-up started as a ridiculous gimmick, but it's a popular one. The sandwiches, which feature your choice of 30 different kinds of chips, sold out in under two hours. [Metro]

Whale Testicle Beer: There’s beer with weird ingredients and then there’s Steoji’s Hvalur. The Icelandic brew is made with smoked whale testicles. We should note that the creation is less surprising in Iceland, where the beer is being featured for the second time at a national festival of cured whale meat. [Grub Street]

Pasta Sushi: With the exception of vegetarian rolls, sushi generally consists of two ingredients: rice and fish. Except when it doesn’t. Michelin-starred chefs Moreno Sedroni and Davide Scabin came up with an Italian take on the Japanese classic using pasta instead of rice. What’s next? Sushi burgers? Oh wait… [Rocket News]

