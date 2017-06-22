This Week in Food News: Cotton Candy–Topped Hot Dogs, Pink Cheese and Chester Cheetah for Mayor

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Coke-Flavored Hot Dogs: According to Tokyo Disney’s website, the resort now offers a Coca-Cola Flavored Pulled Pork and Sausage Hot Dog. So what does that taste like? According to Twitter, good—but in no way like Coke. [Kotaku]

The $120 Cheesesteak: The crazy-expensive cheesesteak at Barclay Prime in Philadelphia (made with wagyu beef, foie gras and truffle cheese whiz, accompanied by a half-bottle of Champagne) is not news. It’s been on the menu since 2004. The story here is that, according to Eater’s sandwich expert Nick Solares, it is one of the few ostentatious food items actually worth the cash. [Eater]

Why Your Cheese Might Turn Pink: If you’ve ever left cheese in the fridge for a long period of time (not something we’ve ever experienced), then you might have noticed it change color and turn pink. Is it blushing from shame because you won’t eat it? Is it supporting breast cancer research? Nope. Cheese turns pink because of annatto seed, a spice that’s been used in cheesemaking for hundreds of years. [Gizmodo]

Chester Cheetah for Mayor: Chester Cheetah, the very much not real, entirely animated mascot for Cheetos, is running for mayor in the real town of Chester, Montana. His platform is pretty solid: He wants to paint a slide orange, implement orange crosswalks and give people free Cheetos. Sadly, because of his not-being-real-ness, Chester can’t register as an official candidate. But that doesn’t mean people can’t write him in. [Huffington Post]

Cotton Candy–Topped Hot Dogs: Starting this weekend, Texas Rangers fans will have the opportunity to cheer their team on in the MLB playoffs while indulging in cotton candy-topped hot dogs at the Globe Life Park stadium. The dogs are also garnished with green cotton candy–infused mustard, because why not. [Metro]

