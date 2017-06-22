This Week in Food News: Churro Dogs, Cake Wine and Pringles-Rimmed Cocktails

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Butter-Flavored Kit Kats: There are lots of crazy flavored Kit Kats at Tokyo’s Kit Kat Chocolatory like cheese and wasabi, but the soon-to-open Hokkaido location will top them all with an exclusive butter-flavored Kit Kat. The area is known for its dairy products, so Kit Kat thought to honor it with the butter-flavored chocolate. Hokkaido is also known for its sea urchin, so things could have been stranger. [Rocket News 24]

Sour Cream & Onion Pringles Bloody Mary: One London restaurant has come up with the greatest way to use up that delicious, flavor-packed powder at the bottom of a Pringles can. Dirty Bones serves the Dirty Mary, a Bloody Mary made with vodka, tomato juice, lemon juice, orange juice, chili sauce and pickle juice with fresh mint, rimmed with sour cream and onion Pringles powder. [The Independent]

Churro Dog: This is reason enough to go to an Arizona Diamondbacks game. The newest concession to hit stands at Chase Field is the Churro Dog. Don’t worry—there’s no meat involved. Instead of a hot dog, there’s a churro. And instead of a bun, there’s a doughnut. And instead of ketchup and mustard, there’s ice cream, whipped cream, caramel and chocolate sauce. Just hand the D-Backs their World Series rings right now—they’ve earned them. [Eater]

Cake-Flavored Wine: Too old for cake but still want some and to get a little drunk to boot? Great! There’s a wine for you. Birthday Cake Vineyards has a new line of wines flavored like five different cakes: Strawberry Shortcake, Cheesecake, Cake Batter (not really a cake, but okay), Coffee Cake and Black Forest Cake. [Design Taxi]

Scratch-and-Sniff Wallpaper: Wallpaper can really make a room look great—but what else can it offer? Like, what does it bring to the olfactory appeal of the room? Nothing—until now. You can now buy scratch-and-sniff wallpaper from Flavor Paper in two scents: cherry and banana. [Incredible Things]



