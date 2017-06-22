This Week in Food News: Chocolate Scotch Eggs, Poutine Pizza and the Latest in Nacho Innovation

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Deep-Fried Nachos on a Stick: Milwaukee Brewers fans are in for a crispy, meaty, cheesy treat this season. The Inside The Park Nachos are the newest innovation in nacho technology: beef and refried beans rolled in Doritos, deep-fried and drizzled with sour cream and cheese—all jammed on an easy-to-hold stick. [ESPN]

Chocolate Scotch Eggs: A scotch egg typically consists of a soft-boiled egg rolled in sausage and deep-fried. It’s pretty much perfect. But one London chef thought it was missing something important: chocolate. The Chotch Egg at Fortnum & Mason’s wine bar replaces the usual pork sausage with venison meat and chocolate infused with juniper berries. [Metro]



Pizza Muffins: Pepperoni plus biscuit dough plus mozzarella plus marinara sauce equals our new favorite way to eat pizza for breakfast. BuzzFeed has invented the DIY pizza muffin. Essentially an easier-to-eat pizza cone, the muffin looks like it’s ridiculously simple to make at home. [BuzzFeed]

Gummy Bear Bed: Four weeks of work and 26,000 gummy bears went into the construction of the gummy bear bed currently on display at the It’s Sugar candy store in New York City. Come April 6, the candied bed will be raffled off to one lucky winner who will do…what with it, exactly? We’re not sure. [The Daily Meal]

Poutine Pizza: The greatest food hybrid to ever hit the late-night eating scene? Poutine pizza. It is exactly what it sounds like: pizza topped with gravy, fries, cheese curds and more gravy. Learn how to make it at home over at MTL Blog. [MTL Blog]

