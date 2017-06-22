This Week in Food News: Butter Sushi, Asparagus Gin and Pizza-Money Beer

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Butter Sushi: How do you get a picky eater to eat sushi? Try slathering it in butter. A restaurant chain in Japan is adding sizable pats of butter to their unagi nigiri. Apparently, the combination of rich eel and creamy butter is a big hit. Japan, let us be the first to officially welcome you to obesity. [Rocket News 24]

Asparagus Gin: Here’s the best new way to get your daily dose of vegetables. Portobello Road, a London-based distillery, has created an asparagus gin. According to the distillery’s director, Paul Lane, the gin does, indeed, taste like asparagus and no, it won’t make your pee smell weird. [Metro]

Frozen-Pizza-and-Money Beer: Beer? Good. Pizza? Yum. Money? Bring it on. All three together in one beverage? It exists. Big Ass Money Stout is brewed with paper money and a frozen ham-and-pepper pizza. The brewers behind the beer, Jeppe Jarnit-Bjergsø (Evil Twin) and Mike Murphy (Lervig Aktiebryggeri), know exactly what they’re doing. They set out to make “something really stupid.” [Grub Street]

Online Toast Critic: You buttered up a nice piece of toast this morning, but no one was around to assure you of your toast-making prowess. What to do? Simply post a picture of your toast and tag it with #RateMyToast and Finn Mciver, the man behind the Rate My Toast Twitter account, will critique it. He’s not easy to please. Some of his past descriptions include “pissy hot bread” and “if Coldplay was toast.” Update: The Twitter account has gone dark! Where is Finn? [Metro]

