This Week in Food News: Burger King’s Flame-Grilled Perfume, Chocolatey Easter Burgers and Ranch Dressing: The Restaurant

© iStockphoto
Justine Sterling
June 22, 2017

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Burger King Perfume: There’s nothing like the greasy, meaty scent of a fast food restaurant to get you in the mood. Which is why Burger King created Flame-Grilled, a signature fragrance that will soon be available in Japan. Unless it won’t—the perfume is scheduled to hit counters on April 1 (aka April Fool’s Day). So we’ll see. [Kotaku

Creme Egg Burger: If you don’t want to attempt a Cadbury Creme Egg omelet this Easter, we have another idea for you: Creme Egg burgers. Currently available at the Studio Kitchen in London’s K West Hotel, the mini burger is made with a sprinkle-topped, white chocolate-dipped brioche bun, a melted Creme Egg patty, mascarpone crème and strawberry jelly. [Metro

Space Yeast Beer: This April, you’ll be able to get Buzz Aldrined—that’s what we’re calling getting drunk off of Ninkasi’s Ground Control imperial stout made with yeast that traveled to space. Also brewed with hazelnuts, star anise and coconuts, the beer sounds like it will be tasty if not out of this world (get it?). [io9

Ranch-Dressing Restaurant: America’s favorite incentive to eat vegetables is now the focus of an upcoming St. Louis restaurant. Yes, every item on the menu at twisted RAnCh (cool capitalization, btw) will incorporate some ranch dressing. There’s guacamole (with ranch), cheesy bacon potato soup (with ranch), something called “ranched” tuna salad—even the lasagna (the Chicken Bloomin Lasagna) is served in a Parmesan ranch sauce. Someone please open up a Thousand Island dressing restaurant across the street. [St. Louis Magazine]  

Kit Kat Sandwiches: Kit Kat in the morning, Kit Kat in the evening, Kit Kat at suppertime. When a Kit Kat’s in a sandwich, you can eat Kit Kats anytime. A fast food chain in Japan is now offering a sandwich filled with a “Kit Kat for Café” (an extra-crunchy type of Kit Kat meant to be dipped in coffee or hot chocolate), whipped cream and candied orange peel. [Kotaku]   

