This Week in Food News: Burger Bongs, Belly Button Lint Beer and the Ultimate Edible Pizza Box

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Perverted Ramen: Not a week goes by when we don’t marvel at the strangeness that is Japan. This time, they made a bowl of ramen that looks like a man wearing women’s underwear on his face. Tokyo’s 2-Chrome Tsukemen Gachi is offering a limited edition bowl of ramen to promote a new film starring a “superhero” called Hentai Kamen (“Masked Pervert”) who hides his face with panties. The Hentai Kamen ramen has halved egg eyes, seaweed eyebrows and underwear made from whipped egg whites. [Kotaku]

Pizza Box Made of Pizza: New from the pizzeria that brought you the pizza slice topped with mini pizza slices comes the Pizza Box Pizza, a pizza box made entirely out of pizza, which the restaurant touts as waste-free. How do you actually eat it? Not in public, that’s for sure. [Metro]

Belly Button Lint Beer: You always knew that bag of belly button lint you’ve been saving would come in handy, and now, its time has finally come. Because, as it turns out, you can use it to brew beer. A group of Australian brewers has created Belly Button Beer using yeast grown from lint harvested (gag) from their own belly buttons. [Mashable]

Burger Bong: Tym Bussanich, who seems to be some sort of weed MacGyver, has developed the McBong. Made with three McDonald’s cheeseburgers, a soda and fries, the bong can also, conceivably, serve as a munchies cure after you’re done. We give it two months before the McBong makes it to the Dollar Menu in Colorado. [FoodBeast]

A Crowdfunded Taco Binge: The Internet is full of good causes, it’s just a question of where you choose to use your dollars. You could donate to an organization fighting against deforestation. You could pour your support into a brilliant new invention that will help the elderly. Or you could help one woman eat a lot of tacos. Rachel Hirsch set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise capital for a Friday night taco binge. Apparently people really want her to get her carnitas fix—she’s already raised $269. [Eater]