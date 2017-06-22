This Week in Food News: Brodo for Kitty Cats, Burrito Burgers and the Best Valentine’s Day for an Ice Cream Lover You Only Kinda Like

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Broth for Cats: The broth trend is getting out of control. First there was the broth-only restaurant, then the brothtails and now Fancy Feast is selling broth for cats. It’s the perfect (purrfect) dinner for in-the-know hipster cats or humans who want to save some scratch. [Eater]

Cat Poop Truffles: New York’s cat café, Meow Parlour, is selling the ideal Valentine’s Day gift for crazy cat ladies and gentlemen. Cat Poop Truffles are brownies rolled to look like feline feces, dipped in chocolate and dusted with brownie crumbs. [Gothamist]

Pop-Tart-Stuffed Doughnuts: Proof that when it comes to pastry hybrids, bakeries aren’t even trying anymore. OC Donut Bar in California is selling doughnuts stuffed with things like Pop-Tarts, Oreos and French toast. Come on, guys. If you’re just going to stuff one dessert inside of another, at least add a third thing so we can make a turducken reference. [Port Clinton News Herald]

Dairy Queen’s Gift Spoon: Surprise and confuse your lover this Valentine’s Day by gifting them a red velvet jewelry box containing a long-stemmed plastic spoon. Dairy Queen is selling their red plastic spoons for $4.99 on their website and packaging them in velvet boxes specially for Valentine’s Day. Just what we always wanted—something we get for free with a Blizzard. That said, the proceeds from the spoons will benefit the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. [Gothamist]

Burrito Burger: In honor of The SpongeBob Movie, Alamo Drafthouse is offering a menu of Krusty Krab-inspired dishes including the spectacular Burrito Patty. It’s a burrito between two buns. Brilliant. [Alamo Drafthouse]

